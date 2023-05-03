Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up to $6.94

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.94, but opened at $7.29. Carvana shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 3,118,861 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CVNA. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

Carvana Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. Analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 213.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 183,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 124,955 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Carvana by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Carvana by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,429 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

