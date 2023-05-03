Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Lifted to Buy at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Colliers Securities currently has $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Centerspace Stock Down 0.4 %

CSR stock opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.71. The company has a market cap of $851.64 million, a P/E ratio of -41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -214.71%.

In other news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.51 per share, with a total value of $52,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,565.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in Centerspace by 49.9% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after acquiring an additional 139,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centerspace in the fourth quarter worth about $8,194,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,742,000 after acquiring an additional 119,848 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Centerspace

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

