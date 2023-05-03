CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $128.78

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.78 ($1.61) and traded as low as GBX 117.29 ($1.47). CentralNic Group shares last traded at GBX 118.80 ($1.48), with a volume of 320,842 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.12) target price on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 128.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 134.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87. The company has a market capitalization of £338.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11,880.00 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. CentralNic Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10,000.00%.

In other news, insider Max Royde acquired 23,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £31,870.31 ($39,817.98). In related news, insider Max Royde bought 23,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £31,870.31 ($39,817.98). Also, insider Samuel Mansour Joseph Dayani sold 1,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £2,160,000 ($2,698,650.67). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 132,263 shares of company stock worth $17,578,031. 25.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

