Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.68

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and traded as low as $26.80. Century Financial shares last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 424 shares traded.

Century Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.65.

Century Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Century Financial’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.27%. Century Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.74%.

About Century Financial

Century Financial Corp. (Michigan) is a bank holding company of Century Bank and Trust, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers deposit products, primarily checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also provides lending products such as residential mortgage, commercial, and installment consumer loans.

