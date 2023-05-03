Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,688 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerus by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,220,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,993,000 after acquiring an additional 40,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 13.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,453,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,273 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,257,000 after acquiring an additional 236,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,879,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,566,000 after acquiring an additional 403,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,501,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $383.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.03. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 26.40% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

In related news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 60,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $169,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 60,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $169,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 25,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $70,996.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 641,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,545 shares of company stock valued at $368,326 in the last three months. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

