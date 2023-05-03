Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Gap Down to $127.36

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $127.36, but opened at $121.00. Check Point Software Technologies shares last traded at $120.10, with a volume of 379,869 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.09.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

