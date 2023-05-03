Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Downgraded to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research cut shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHGG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chegg

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 58,730 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $573,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Chegg by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

