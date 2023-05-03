Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CEO Matthew Farrell Sells 138,081 Shares

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $99.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CHD shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

