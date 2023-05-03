Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Cintas by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $458.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.25.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.