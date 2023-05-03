Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 64.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $593.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $540.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.03 and a fifty-two week high of $656.11. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $13.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.