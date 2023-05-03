Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.24

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.24 and last traded at $65.16, with a volume of 82762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.66.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 598.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 63,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,207 shares during the period. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,397,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

