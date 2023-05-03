Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Position Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 31.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 81.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

CMCO stock opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $988.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $39.85.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.49 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

