Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of CMCO opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.49 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.