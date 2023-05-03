Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.39

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.39 and last traded at $41.96, with a volume of 26386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wolfe Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.42.
Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after buying an additional 78,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 283,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 39,341 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Covenant Logistics Group
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.
See Also
