Craig Hallum Trims Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Target Price to $18.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. Chegg has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 80.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $5,524,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

