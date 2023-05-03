Credit Suisse Group Increases MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $75.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MGM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.14.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,870 shares of company stock valued at $8,149,070 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Stories

