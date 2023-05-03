Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Stock Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $81.19

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.19 and traded as low as $79.95. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN shares last traded at $81.83, with a volume of 6,660 shares changing hands.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 85.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the third quarter worth $351,000.

