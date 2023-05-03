CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Lowered to $94.00 at UBS Group

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.61.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 1.5 %

CVS stock opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.75. The company has a market cap of $93.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $262,167,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.