D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 150 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Workday were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.30.

Insider Activity

Workday Stock Performance

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $183.13 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $209.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of -127.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.