D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires New Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Baidu by 13.2% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,078,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $361,721,000 after buying an additional 358,213 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,165,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Baidu by 81.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,069,000 after buying an additional 664,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 1.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,298,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,537,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 749,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,092,000 after buying an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $117.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.67.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

