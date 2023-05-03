D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires New Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,251.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,120,000 after purchasing an additional 115,234 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,296.9% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 5,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $303.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.83 and its 200 day moving average is $208.32. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $322.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of -0.61.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.61) by ($0.37). Research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -20.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDGL. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.75.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

