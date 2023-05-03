D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires New Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 2.1 %

WOLF opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.09. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.53. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

