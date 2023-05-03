D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires New Shares in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $249,000.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.