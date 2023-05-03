D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 5,000 JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 3,045.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JIG opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.80. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $59.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.97.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

