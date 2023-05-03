D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 6,312 S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $55,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,658.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on STBA. Stephens lifted their price target on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.74. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.43.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Further Reading

