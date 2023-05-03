D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 6,860 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,390,000 after purchasing an additional 57,485 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.8% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,397,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,557,000 after purchasing an additional 174,115 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.2% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,090,000 after purchasing an additional 45,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 3.4 %

APAM stock opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.82. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $40.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 96.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

APAM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $353,516.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

