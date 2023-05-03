D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 789 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,404,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after buying an additional 57,675 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $301.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.04. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

