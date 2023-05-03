D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Teradyne by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 154,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after buying an additional 49,705 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

TER opened at $92.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $114.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.29.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

