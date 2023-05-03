D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $632.62.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

