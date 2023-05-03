D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys Shares of 1,130 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Argus raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $241.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.88.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,426 shares of company stock worth $9,174,310 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

