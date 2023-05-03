D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys Shares of 1,435 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,829,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,895,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $83,857,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $134.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.76. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

