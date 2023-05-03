D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys Shares of 4,890 GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth about $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in GitLab by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in GitLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GitLab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -25.26 and a beta of -0.29.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,371,615.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.