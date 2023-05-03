D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys Shares of 789 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 24.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.86.

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total transaction of $292,073.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $301.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.04. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

