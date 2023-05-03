D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 39,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $53.86.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

