D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Calix were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,585,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,756,000 after buying an additional 118,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,769,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,731,000 after buying an additional 373,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,801,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,130,000 after buying an additional 61,237 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,715,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,879,000 after buying an additional 90,042 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CALX opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.10 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.36.

CALX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

