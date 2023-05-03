D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lumentum by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after buying an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.93.

Lumentum Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.54, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $96.46.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

