D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter.

SUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

NYSE:SUM opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $511.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.20 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

