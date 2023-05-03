D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,950 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ICL Group by 38.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after buying an additional 711,544 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 442,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 68,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,012,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,616,000 after purchasing an additional 170,647 shares in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICL. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 42.79%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.55%.

About ICL Group

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

