D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,350 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 54,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Articles

