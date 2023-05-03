D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,495,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,889,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $165,266,000 after acquiring an additional 180,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,953,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,662,000 after acquiring an additional 59,685 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,297,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,596,000 after acquiring an additional 497,664 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,983,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after buying an additional 395,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.86 and a beta of 1.02. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently -924.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile



Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

