D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Workday were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,413,000 after buying an additional 128,192 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,041,000 after buying an additional 70,328 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,011,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,163,000 after buying an additional 413,759 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after buying an additional 201,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total value of $2,076,310.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $18,193,539.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $183.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.80 and a 200 day moving average of $183.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $209.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.17, a PEG ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Societe Generale cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.30.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.