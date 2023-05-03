D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $218,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 943.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 209,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 123,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCR opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

