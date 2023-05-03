D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $218,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

