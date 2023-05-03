D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $229,000 Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 26,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Stock Down 1.4 %

Photronics stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $899.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

About Photronics

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

