D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $229,000 Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 26,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.
Photronics Stock Down 1.4 %
Photronics stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $899.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
