D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $229,000 Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

STERIS stock opened at $190.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $236.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -655.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

