D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $234,000 Holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,970 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDIV. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $733.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

