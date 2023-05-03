D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $240,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $51.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average is $46.86.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

