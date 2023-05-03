D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $253,000 Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 90.0% in the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 60,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 28,854 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 10.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of RYN opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.96. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $43.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.33%.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

