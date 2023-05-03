D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $262,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,967,000 after acquiring an additional 159,396 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,018,000 after acquiring an additional 92,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Cintas by 266.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 105,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,814,000 after buying an additional 76,455 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Cintas
In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Cintas Trading Down 0.7 %
CTAS opened at $458.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $446.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Cintas Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.
Cintas Company Profile
Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.
