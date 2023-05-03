D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IYR stock opened at $83.47 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $104.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.28 and its 200 day moving average is $85.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

